Walla Walla officers kill suicidal armed man, police say

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Walla Walla Sunday night.

According to a news release from Walla Walla PD, officers responded about 7:15 p.m. Sunday to reports of a suicidal man with a gun in the 1400 block of West Pine. When they arrived, they found the man in a vehicle, and a short pursuit followed.

The man reportedly stopped his vehicle on Myra Road. He was armed when he exited the vehicle, police said.

Police said he refused commands from the officers, three of whom fired their guns “in response to a perceived threat.”

The officers rendered aid to the man, as did paramedics, but he did not survive.

The man’s name and the officers’ names are not being released at this time, police said. The three officers have been placed on administrative leave while the Tri-Cities Metro Special Investigations Unit investigates, which is protocol after an officer-involved shooting.