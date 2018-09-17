VIDEO: Frightening armed robbery at pot shop in White Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CENTER, Wash. -- King County sheriff's detectives ask for public's help in trying to ID suspect in frightening pot shop robbery.

In the surveillance video, you can see the crook rushing into Uncle Ike's store on 15th Avenue in White Center with a gun drawn and vaulting over the counter as the worker backs away in fear with his hands in the air.

The robber got away with cash.

Detectives hope you know his name. He apparently was casing the store the day beforehand.

You can see him in the parking lot. He's wearing different clothes. He's got shorts and sunglasses to try to disguise himself a little bit.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone who submits a tip that helps lead to his arrest. Use the P3 Tips app or call 1-800-222-TIPS. It's always anonymous.