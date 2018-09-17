× Shaquill Griffin will play against Bears; Flowers, Hill, Fluker join inactives

CHICAGO – The Seattle Seahawks list of inactive players was every bit as ugly as predicted for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Cornerback Tre Flowers did indeed get scratched from the game with a hamstring injury, joining a high-profile list of injured Seahawks.

Also out were linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, wide receiver Doug Baldwin, guard D.J. Fluker, safety Delano Hill and guard Jordan Simmons.

Simmons was the only healthy scratch.

Fluker and Hill had both been listed as doubtful, along with Flowers.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who had been listed as questionable, was active for the game.