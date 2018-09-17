LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears

CHICAGO – If the Seattle Seahawks can pull out a win tonight, they’ll be sitting pretty.
After suffering the losses of Bobby Wagner, Doug Baldwin and K.J. Wright, as well as a tough 27-24 defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks head into Soldier Field on Monday night in need of a victory against the Chicago Bears.
If Seattle can emerge with a win, it will be 1-1 heading into a stretch when they play two of three games at CenturyLink Field. A loss, on the other hand, would leave the Hawks 0-2 amid growing anxiety about their season.
Stay on this page all evening for updates, stats and commentary:
What's at stake, statistically speaking, tonight? Since NFL changed to 4-team divisions in NFC, AFC in 2002, only 11% of the teams that have made playoffs started 0-2. One of those few 0-2 playoff teams: the 2015 #Seahawks.
But 1-1? 41%.
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 17, 2018
View from above of the skyline beyond Soldier Field. 20 minutes to kickoff. #Seahawks and Bears #MNF pic.twitter.com/zfvK9XBQUY
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 17, 2018
Seeing fans in Earls Jersey never get old 💙💚
— Mrs. Thomas (@mrsninathomas29) September 17, 2018
I humbly request my faithful @seahawks to win this game in the first quarter so the final three quarters are relaxing and boring
— Evan Hill (@EvanonHB) September 17, 2018
Russell Wilson usually ends every pre game with a long TD pass to Doug Baldwin. Tonight it went to Jaron Brown.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 17, 2018
Shalom Luani wearing 24. He's active so it'll be the first time a Seahawk wears that number in a regular season game since a certain running back.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 17, 2018
Seahawks going thru pregame warmups now. Linebackers are Mychal Kendricks and Austin Calitro. Cornerbacks are Shaquill Griffin and Akeem King.
— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 17, 2018
We all we got. #SEAvsCHI pic.twitter.com/rhyfmbYtGT
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2018
Here’s five things to watch tonight when the Seahawks battle the Bears https://t.co/C12DTwQc6j pic.twitter.com/tfBWKIkyWW
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) September 17, 2018
Schneider on Shaquem Griffin: "Shaq had a little bit of a rough game last week but he's out there competing his tail off all through the week.''
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 17, 2018
.@BMarshall back in the building. #GoHawks | #SEAvsCHI pic.twitter.com/e9pJ5mCd2Y
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2018
In studio with these fine gentlemen today! Seahawks GameDay starts now on #Q13FOX @jordanbabineaux @AaronQ13Fox @IanFurnessSea @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/ei3NfLyVUO
— Michelle Ludtka (@MichelleLudtka) September 17, 2018
GM John Schneider says he expects LB Mychal Kendricks to play quite a bit tonight vs the Bears. Says Austin Calitro will be playing middle linebacker. #Seahawks
— Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) September 17, 2018
Had the #Seahawks losing to the #Broncos (altitude stat), but I've got the Hawks beating the #Bears 24-23 tonight. Prime time and MNF history for Seattle and desperation sway me. Hopefully they find a way.
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) September 17, 2018
Russell Wilson & the #Seahawks are back at Soldier Field for the first time since 2012. I caught up with a bunch of people who played in that game to get their memories of the overtime win: https://t.co/ioWWspEQwo
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 17, 2018
💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚
Our #Seahawks live-blog is up and running! ➡️ https://t.co/xzVsPHXfjm
🏈 Here are 5 things to watch tonight. ➡️ https://t.co/mize7zRRRw
📺 Our Gameday pregame show starts at 4:30 pm on #Q13FOX!
💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) September 17, 2018
Keenan Reynolds, wearing number 19, doing some kickoff returns early while Lockett and David Moore doing some punt returns.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 17, 2018
They did this for their schedule release: https://t.co/2Y0TlWPBdO
— Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) September 17, 2018
Can anyone explain this graphic to me…. weirdest looking creature I've ever seen… https://t.co/XEQfUgRIFJ
— Michelle Ludtka (@MichelleLudtka) September 17, 2018
Beautiful night for da fans in attendance. 🌇#SEAvsCHI l #DaBears pic.twitter.com/1S9HdVLAU4
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 17, 2018
Poona Ford and Nazair Jones both active tonight after not being active last week. That gives Seattle 8 DLs active after the release of Tom Johnson. But Seattle with just four active cornerbacks and five active LBs.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 17, 2018
Shaquill Griffin will play against the Bears, but Flowers, Hill and Fluker are on the #Seahawks' inactive list tonight. #Q13FOX https://t.co/8l7sNupyaS pic.twitter.com/QQH3dvS45l
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) September 17, 2018
No. Expect Chris Carson to get the bulk of the carries, like a true lead back this time. Carroll cooled his own jets on Penny a bit this past week, though that can also be a ruse. #AlwaysCompete #Seahawks https://t.co/U5cAYNWAbF
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 17, 2018
GAMEDAY Griffins 😁#GoHawks | #SEAvsCHI pic.twitter.com/Z9zsf3BTtZ
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2018
Just a nice, understated cover of the program for the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/krUxmOerWv
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 17, 2018
Early pregame at Soldier Field on a gorgeous Chicago day into evening. 85 degrees. It was bumpin along Lake Michigan and all along the Chicago River today. #Seahawks kick at 5:15pm PT. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/cuP5lx7BJw
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 17, 2018
It's too early to call tonight's game a must-win, but it feels that way to the Seahawks and Bears. #Q13FOX https://t.co/hSOGE5zKsD pic.twitter.com/pdEcBriTrl
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) September 17, 2018
This guy. Needs to be his normal #HOF self tonight. No KJ no Bobby. #29 #Seahawks Gameday pregame starts at 4:30 @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/zEiCHOmqL7
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 17, 2018
The last time the #Seahawks were in Chicago, @DangeRussWilson took over the game. “Those are great memories,” he said Friday. “Hopefully we can make another one this week.” https://t.co/zbeir7zTUR
— Kenny Via (@kenny_via) September 17, 2018
The last time the #Seahawks were in Chicago, @DangeRussWilson took over the game. “Those are great memories,” he said Friday. “Hopefully we can make another one this week.” https://t.co/zbeir7zTUR
— Kenny Via (@kenny_via) September 17, 2018