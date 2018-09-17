LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears

CHICAGO – If the Seattle Seahawks can pull out a win tonight, they’ll be sitting pretty.

After suffering the losses of Bobby Wagner, Doug Baldwin and K.J. Wright, as well as a tough 27-24 defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks head into Soldier Field on Monday night in need of a victory against the Chicago Bears.

If Seattle can emerge with a win, it will be 1-1 heading into a stretch when they play two of three games at CenturyLink Field. A loss, on the other hand, would leave the Hawks 0-2 amid growing anxiety about their season.

Stay on this page all evening for updates, stats and commentary: