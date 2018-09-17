× Firefighters battling scrap yard fire in Tacoma

TACOMA — Firefighters are on the scene of a large scrap yard fire in Tacoma.

Video shows large plumes of smoke that can be seen throughout Tacoma.

Q13 viewers are reporting a foul odor in Northest Tacoma and say it’s hard to breathe outside.

The fire is reportedly at Simon Metals, located at 2202 E. River St., but the company declined to say whether there’s a fire burning at its facility.

Firefighters said the blaze began early Monday morning. The cause is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.