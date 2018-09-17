Detectives hope age-progression photo will bring Benjamin Ridley home

BURIEN, Wash. – King County Sheriff’s detectives hope a new age-progression photo will help find Benjamin Ridley, who disappeared 36 years ago.

Ridley was last seen around July of 1982.

The 15-year-old was living with his family in Burien at the time he disappeared.

Ridley hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Sheriff detectives are looking for any and all information anyone has about Ridley.

Below are two photographs showing what Ridley looked like around the time he went missing, as well as an age-progression photo of what Ridley likely looks like now. The age-progression photo was done by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If anyone has any information about Benjamin Ridley, detectives urge you to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.