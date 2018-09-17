× 17 people became U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seventeen people from 12 countries became United State citizens Monday morning at a naturalization ceremony at Waterfront Park in Seattle.

Seattle District Director Anne Corsano administered the Oath of Allegiance to the new citizens from American Samoa, Canada, Ethiopia, India, Moldova, Peru, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Veena Prasad, executive director of Project Feast, delivered the keynote address. Project Feast helps refugees and other immigrants find work in the food industry.

The ceremony was part of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ annual celebration of Constitution Week. USCIS will welcome almost 45,000 new citizens at more than 260 naturalization ceremonies during this weeklong observance.