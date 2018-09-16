Thunderbirds left wing Nolan Volcan & Silvertips defender Sahvan Khira on “Q It Up Sports”

How to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence
Posted 10:47 PM, September 16, 2018, by

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Thunderbirds and the Everett Silvertips are just about ready to get their seasons underway. Before they hit the ice, Thunderbirds left wing Nolan Volcan and Silvertips defender Sahvan Khira stopped by “Q It Up Sports” to talk about everything from the Seattle vs Everett rivalry to dealing with the expectations for their teams