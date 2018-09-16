Road outside KeyArena to be renamed ‘Seattle Storm Way’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- KeyArena now has a new address. At the Seattle Storm's championship rally Sunday Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that the street outside the arena where the Storm play will be renamed, "Seattle Storm Way."

The street is currently 1st Avenue North.

While introducing the street, Durkan said she knows fans want her to build a Sue Bird statue, but added she couldn't do that because you only build statues for people who retire.

This is the third WNBA championship trophy for the 37-year-old. Bird also has four Olympic gold medals. As for retirement, the point guard is keeping us hanging.

"We'll see! I'm just trying to enjoy this one [championship]," Bird told Q13 News.

