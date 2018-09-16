Police: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chuck E. Cheese in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Tacoma was evacuated Sunday after a gun went off inside the restaurant, a witness told Q13 News.

Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool confirmed a gun went off but it was fired accidentally.

A 22-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg, Cool said.

The man is expected to make a full recovery.

A witness told Q13 News he thought it could be an active shooter situation and helped people evacuate from the restaurant.

