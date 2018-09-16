× Meet Pearl! #WhyNotMePets

Pearl is a high-energy pit bull who has really come out of her shell.

She is looking for a family who can give her plenty of exercise and keep her mind busy.

“She knows her basic commands,” said Kate Cataldo, who is a shelter supervisor at Regional Animal Services of King County in Kent. “So she knows sit, down. When she’s a little more focused, she can stay and wait.”

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Pearl get adopted.

"She did come in very nervous so, she didn't really enjoy people touching her or really interacting with her in her kennel," said Cataldo. "That's how she got the name Pearl. She's kind of a diamond in the rough, so clearly has come a long, long way. She's gotten a lot more comfortable with us."

Pearl is 3-years-old. Shelter staff don't know much about her history or medical background because Pearl came in as a stray.

They do know she is definitely not a couch potato because she has a lot of energy and loves to play fetch.

"She definitely would do best in a home who is really ready to help her burn off that energy whether it's taking her hiking, going for runs, playing in the yard with her," said Cataldo.

Pearl loves treats and her dog cookies.

She likes to play with other dogs, but her play style can be a little rough.

"She has been in a couple of our dog playgroups here and she's done well," said Cataldo. "She's just a lot, so if she has the right companion with her then she would probably be okay as long as they are okay with that really rough style. She likes to chase to where they'll kind of do sprint and laps around the yard, that's also her play style."

Pearl's adoption fee is $100.

Whoever adopts her will get a free veterinarian visit and 30 days of free health insurance.

If you're interested in adopting her, you can visit Regional Animal Services of King County in Kent and ask to meet with Pearl.