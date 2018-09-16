LIVE BLOG: Seattle Storm Championship Parade and Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Seattle Storm is celebrating their 2018 WNBA Championship win with a parade and rally at the Seattle Center.

The parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the Space Needle, and head southbound on Broad Street.

Storm players and coaches aboard Emerald City Trollies will head westbound on Denny Way, turn right at 1st Avenue N., and finish at Thomas Street and 1st Avenue N. at the edge of Seattle Center grounds.

The Championship rally will be hosted by Storm announcers Dick Fain and Elise Woodward.

Watch live coverage on the exclusive home the Seattle Storm, JOEtv (cable 10/channel 22), beginning Sunday at 1 p.m.