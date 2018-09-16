Edmonds police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted 9-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMONDS, Wash. -- Edmonds Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl inside the 99 Ranch Market on Saturday.

Police say the man is between 50 and 60 years old, with gray or white hair and possibly a goatee. He was wearing a blue shirt and dark shorts in a surveillance video.

Outside the 99 Ranch Market, customers were shocked to hear a man sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.

A video shows the man whom police believe is responsible for the attack walking around the store.

“He doesn’t have a cart, doesn’t have a hand basket, spends a lot of time wandering around,” said Sgt. Shane Hawley with the Edmonds Police Department.

Hawley says around 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon two girls and one of the parents were in the supermarket. The girls were looking at items in the store when the man approached them.

“Looks like he was following them around a bit in the store and then when he had an opportunity he came up behind them, cut them off actually and grabbed her in her private area and then quickly fled the scene,” said Hawley.

The little girl told her mother who then called the police.

“It’s very, very concerning to us, if he’s willing to do this in public in front of other people, then what else is he willing to do,” said Hawley.

For customers like Rebecca Chen walking into the store with two teenage girls, she says she’s not concerned about their safety.

“Not really, I don’t know I guess you are diligent and paying attention to that and if there is someone following I would be kind of suspicious,” said Chen.

She says her daughter is older now which changes how close she keeps an on her.

“They kind of do their own thing, ‘cause they’re older, when they were younger I had a hand on the cart, I was always nearby,” said Chen.

Edmonds Police say the attack happened with several people nearby, but no one noticed anything because it only took seconds.

“However, you look at it --it’s pretty concerning and we want to find him.”

47.794853 -122.333507