9-year-old girl sexually assaulted at grocery store

Edmonds-- A young girl was sexually assaulted this afternoon while shopping at an Edmonds supermarket.

Edmonds Police say a mother and two girls were shopping at the Ranch 99 market on 22511 Highway 99, around 4 P.M. Saturday.

Police say surveillance video showed the male suspect followed the victim around the store before touching her in the private area.

The male suspect then ran off. He's described as white male in his 50's to 60's with a possible goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark shorts.

If you've seen this man please call Edmonds Police.