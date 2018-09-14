Western Rodeo Parade & Cattle Drive signals opening of state fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Western Rodeo Parade & Cattle Drive is the perfect way to kick off rodeo weekend at the Washington State Fair. The hour-long event is one community members can’t stand to miss.

The streets of Meridian in downtown Puyallup quickly fill up. Despite the poo from the cattle and horses, kids can’t wait for the animals to come trotting down the street and the adults are just as excited. Clients at the local hair salon even step out, mid-color treatment, to snap photos.

Folks young, old and every age in between put their worries aside, even for just a short time, to keep with the tradition that is the Western Rodeo Parade & Cattle Drive. And while the rodeo has wrapped, the Washington State Fair itself hasn’t. It runs through September 23rd and offers plenty for families to do.