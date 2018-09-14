The making of famous Fisher scones at the Washington State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fisher scones have been a tradition at the Washington State Fair for over ten decades. They’ve become a proud part of our Pacific Northwest heritage. But where did this yummy tradition begin?

In 1915, there was a World’s Fair being held in San Francisco where a raspberry farmer from Puyallup went down to visit with his son. People lined up waiting to get the fair scone so the farmer offered to provide the jam if they’d bring the product to the Valley Fair, which later became the Puyallup Fair, and now is known as the Washington State Fair.

It’s not surprising to see the lines, long lines, of fair goers waiting to get their hands on these now infamous scones. But waiting in long lines for a pastry? What’s the big deal? Everyone we asked said that it’s tradition.

Every three minutes, forty scones come out of the oven and the assembly line gets to work. Year after year they pop the scones, fill it with butter and jam, and serve them hot and fresh. It’s estimated that over a million scones are served each year throughout the three week run of the fair.