Seattle wins Bloomberg’s Cities Climate Challenge

SEATTLE -- Seattle has been named the winner of the Bloomberg American Cities Climate Challenge.

"Seattle is now going to be closer to achieving its climate goals," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Friday as she accepted the award at Kerry Park. "We have always been that city that has invented the future and I think we will continue to do that by partnering with Bloomberg and others across this country and across this globe to make sure we're doing what we have to."

Atlanta, Georgia also received the honor.

Bloomberg's climate challenge asked cities to do their best to meet goals and pass laws that limited climate change.

By winning the award Seattle can move forward on several green projects including more efficient buildings, creating more green jobs, and incentives for green transit, like expanded public transportation and more bike lanes.