‘Hit the deck!’ Reports of shots fired outside Mariner High School; football stadium evacuated

EVERETT, Wash. -- About 200 people are evacuating Mariner High School's football stadium in Everett after reports of gunfire in the parking lot, an official at the Snohomish County Sheriff's said.

Sheriff's deputies are currently responding to reports of a fight between teens in the parking lot.

No injuries have been reported.

The Mariner Marauders were playing the Kamiak Knights when the fight and possibly gunfire broke out.

