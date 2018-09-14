× Register now for Back the Blue 5k race/walk for WASTATEC.O.P.S.

AUBURN — Back the Blue 5K and WASTATE C.O.P.S are working together to host a inaugural 5K race/walk in Auburn at 9 am at Roegner Park on October 20, 2018. In addition to the 5K, there will be a one-mile fun run and different community activities with local enforcement. The goal of this event is to let the community and officers alike get to know each other on a deeper level and to raise money to help further the mission of WASTATE C.O.P.S., rebuilding shattered lives of survivors and co-workers affected by line of duty deaths, through partnerships with enforcement and the community.

Sign up here: https://www.backtheblue5k.com/event/back-the-blue-5k-wastate-c-o-p-s/

“People maybe don’t quite understand sometimes the impact that a line of duty death has on a family and coworkers. Attending the run would be a way of saying thank you to the officer who may have helped you at some time that you haven’t had an opportunity to say thank you to and I think it may be a way to say thank you to a lot of officers who never tet told thank you,” said WAStateC.O.P.S. President Penny Brenton.

The full registration is $45 includes a dri-fit race shirt, custom medal, custom bib and a discount on Blue Lives Matter select items. If registered by September 20, registration goes down to $35. The one-mile fun run is $25 and includes a race shirt. Kids 12 and under are free and can run any race, but if they would like a shirt and medal, the cost is $20. There is also the option to run the race virtually. They will send you a race packet that includes a bib, medal and race t-shirt for $45 (also includes shipping).

An Officer Down funding page has been set-up for those who wish to donate, whether they can attend or not. 100% of the money raised from this account will go to the mission of WAState C.O.P.S. All money donated through this link is tax deductible. To donate, go to https://officerdown.us/projects/back-the-blue-5k-for-wastate-c-o-p-s/.

Back the Blue 5K works to bring law enforcement together with their local community. With all the negative press about law enforcement over the past few years, Back the Blue 5K recognized a need to rally behind our police officers, sheriff’s, highway patrol and all other agencies.

“Back the Blue 5K was founded to bring the community and law enforcement together for a day of fellowship and benevolence. The 5K run, coupled with special events, provides an opportunity to show our support for the hometown heroes that protect us every day,” comments Joseph Murphy, Back the Blue 5K President.