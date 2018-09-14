Hurricane Florence roars ashore in North Carolina

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville, North Carolina early Friday morning.

https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1040565494179405824 The Miami-based center says the center of the eye moved ashore with top sustained winds of 90 mph, making Florence a Category 1 hurricane in terms of wind intensity.

Coastal and river communities on the north side of Florence are getting the worst of the flooding as the hurricane swirls onto land pushing a life-threatening storm surge.

The barrier island of Emerald Isle is under water, with ocean waves rolling in over a six-foot storm surge and crashing into homes.

Forecasters say “it cannot be emphasized enough that the most serious hazard associated with slow-moving Florence is extremely heavy rainfall, which will cause disastrous flooding that will be spreading inland.”