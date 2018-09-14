Archbishop Murphy High School closed due to potential threat

EVERETT, Wash. — Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett is closed Friday due to a potential threat on social media.

School officials say they became aware of the threat Thursday and decided to cancel classes and all school-related activities both on and off campus.

Officials didn’t give any details on the threat, only that they have talked with police, who recommended canceling classes:

“On Thursday, September 13th, AMHS was made aware of a potential threat. We immediately notified authorities and it is the recommendation of law enforcement that we cancel school on Friday, September 14. All school related activities will be postponed both on and off campus. We will issue an update as we receive more information and guidance from local law enforcement. The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority.”

An update will be given when they receive more guidance from local police.