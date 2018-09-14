× 5 injured when bus carrying special needs students crashes in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — A bus carrying special needs students from the Federal Way School District crashed in Auburn Friday afternoon.

Police say the driver had a medical emergency, went off the road and hit a tree in the 28900 block of 51st Avenue South.

Four special needs students were on board. Some suffered cuts on the head and face. All four students were transported to St. Francis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was also transported to a hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Parents are being notified and the accident is under investigation, according to Federal Way Public Schools.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.