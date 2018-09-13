Police search for more victims after late WWU employee accused of locker room voyeurism

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Police revealed on Thursday shocking allegations out of the North Sound.

Police say a Western Washington University employee, who committed suicide this week, had been accused of secretly video-recording two adult basketball players inside a locker room shower.

Police say their suspect, Kip Leonetti, was also an associate coach for the semi-pro basketball team Bellingham Slam. The two men who accused Leonetti of secretly recording them are players for the Bellingham Slam.

But during the course of the investigation, Leonetti committed suicide, according to investigators.

Leonetti’s roommate shared a statement with Q13 News saying he didn’t ever see the suspect having any voyeuristic tendencies.

Now investigators face the painstaking task of sifting through a mountain of new evidence — and figuring out if there are other victims.

“It is a vast scope,” said Bellingham Police Chief David Doll, “We just do not know.”

Bellingham and Western Washington University police are warning the public about what could be a voyeurism investigation that for now has an unknown boundary.

“I think it begins right now with a conversation with parents and kids and letting us know what they’ve seen,” said Doll.

Investigators say on September 4, the two Slam basketball players complained they were being video recorded while showering after a sporting event at Seattle Pacific University in late August.

Police interviewed Leonetti and released him “as probable cause for an arrest had not yet been developed.”

Then investigators learned he committed suicide inside a Spokane hotel room on September 10.

Police then searched Leonetti’s Bellingham home with a warrant and discovered nearly 200 new pieces of possible evidence – which means there could be other victims.

“We have forensic analysts that are working on that right now at this moment, on all the evidence that we have,” added Doll.

Investigators say Leonetti also worked at the student activity center on WWU’s campus.

“He did scheduling,” said Paul Cocke from WWU communications. “He worked on the website and he did some social media.”

Now police will look through their new evidence to try to identify new victims and crime scenes. Some WWU students worry what could have happened during Leonetti’s 12-years of employment on campus.

“I would be concerned,” said Thomas Goldingay. “Especially if I was a student, if I used this gym a lot.”

Repeated requests for comment from Q13 News to Bellingham Slam were not immediately returned.

Campus and city police are asking anyone who has information or believe they could also be victims to come forward.

There is counseling and outreach available for students and staff listed below:

Bellingham Police tips:

360-778-8823

WWU Student counseling:

360-650-3164

WWU Employee counseling:

877-313-4455