Tacoma school district considering taking legal action over strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- The Tacoma school district says it may sue its teachers union if teachers continue their strike over contract negotiations.

The teachers strike has kept thousands of children out of classes for almost a week as the Tacoma Education Association continues pressing Tacoma Public Schools for an increase in salaries.

Strikes by public employees are illegal in Washington.

Dan Voelpel, a spokesman for Tacoma Public Schools, told The Seattle Times in a Wednesday phone interview that taking legal action is "certainly an option that's under consideration." He says the district is considering all options that could end the strike as quickly as possible.

Angel Morton, the president of Tacoma's teachers union, says teachers will resume work when the district agrees to pass money from a supplement state budget to educators.