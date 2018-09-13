Six rushed to hospital after deadly Snohomish County fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- A 29-year-old man died, and six others - including two children - had to be rushed to the hospital overnight after a garage fire damaged a duplex outside Everett.

Investigators are still working to figure out how the fire started. Firefighters arrived at the home on the 300 block of 127th Street SE just before 1:00 Thursday morning, and found the 29-year-old victim inside a car in the garage. Four other adults, two children, and a dog are all being treated for smoke inhalation.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is investigating.