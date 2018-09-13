Sick orca J50 hasn’t been spotted in days, feared stranded or dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. -- A sick and starving juvenile southern resident orca known as J50 hasn't been spotted in several days, with officials worrying she is stranded or dead.

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced J50 hasn't been seen alongside her mother - known as J16 - or the rest of her resident pod in several days.

"Unfortunately J50 has not been seen in several days of favorable conditions and sightings of her pod and family group, including J16, her mother," NOAA officials said. "Teams were on the water searching yesterday and are increasing a broad transboundary search today with our on-water partners in Canada."

Earlier this month, J50 was missing from her pod for several days, but turned up alongside her pod looking sick and emacited.

The juvenile female orca -known as Scarlett - was part of the southern resident "baby boom" that occurred when eleven calves were born between 2014-2016. Including Scarlet, only five calves from the baby boom are still alive.

She is severely underweight and malnourished, officials have said.

Earlier this week, NOAA officials announced a plan to capture the ill orca and nourish her back to health.

Including J50, there are only 75 orcas left in the pods that live in the Puget Sound.

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.