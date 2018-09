SEATTLE — Firefighters are on scene of a well-involved structure fire in Seattle early Thursday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department said the structure is located at the 4200 block of Winslow Place North in the Fremont neighborhood.

Firefighters are fighting the fire defensively from the outside. It is being reported as a three-story new construction townhome.

Firefighters fighting fire defensively from outside of structure. Reported as three-story new construction townhome. pic.twitter.com/6NoA7LIvOx — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) September 13, 2018

This is a developing story.