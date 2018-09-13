Schools welcoming students to campus have help for parents and families as move-in day approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- College campuses in our region are preparing for new students to arrive; some for the first time. As you help your student get ready for this big change one expert says start with the school's website for a move-in check-in list. And she has an extra tip if your student is moving far from home.

“I would say check the weather report see what happens in your state. If it's a light jacket, if it's a heavy jacket, if it's a winter coat, flip flops, yes or no, or boots. Think about where you're going to be. But, do that later, instead of having too many clothes.” Jannah Dacanay Maresh, Director, University of Washington Parent and Family Programs says.

As your student is packing she says do not bring things like refrigerators or microwaves and things that take a lot space. She says you don't always know the size of the dorm room and you don't want to end up with two of those big items. She says some of the most forgotten things are the basics like a toothbrush and toothpaste.

"Enjoy their time here. If there's something that they forgot there's always Amazon. There's always Bed, Bath and Beyond. There's the USPS. And, if there's something that they really wanted to be able to talk to their student or share with their student but they couldn't; write a letter." Dacanay Maresh adds.

As your student is packing she says this a good time to talk to them about finances. She says this is a great time to for them to think about how to manage money over a quarter, semester or throughout the year.

As a student moving to campus for the first time, there are a lot of resources once you get there to help you and your teen get settled in to their new home.

“This is an opportunity for the folks that are on campus to really welcome all the first year students back to campus and then also to welcome our returning students. When it's moving into the residence halls, there's often times people there to help students unload their cars and to really take all of the items they brought and help figure out how they're going to fit it into their residence hall room." LeAnne Jones Wiles, Director, University of Washington First Year Programs says.

She also says these are some things your student can do to succeed in their first term away from home.

Wiles says to maintain a routine. She says living in a new environment can mean a lot of changes. So, pick a couple things that won't change and keep doing them every day to stay balanced when they have a heavy class work load.

Second, go to class! Wiles says it's very easy to sleep in and skip, but going to class and meeting with professors for office hours gives students some one-on-one time to get some extra help on a subject.

Finally, Wiles recommends students try something out of their comfort zone. She says trying something completely new will help students get a better sense of everything the university has to offer them.