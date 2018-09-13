× Reports: Seahawks to sign LB Mychal Kendricks despite his recent guilty plea to insider trading

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign linebacker Mychal Kendricks to a one-year contract despite his recent guilty plea on insider trading charges.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday that Kendricks’ agreement is expected to be finalized in time for him to join the Seahawks for their Week 2 Game at Chicago on Monday night. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing.

Kendricks signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns in June after winning a Super Bowl title last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kendricks pleaded guilty last week to insider trading charges. His sentencing is for Jan. 24.

Kendircks used tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals, federal prosecutors said.

The Browns released him from the team on Aug. 29, after the charges were filed.

The NFL has not yet announced any punishment that it might impose on Kendricks.

From @NFLprguy on soon-to-be #Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks, who is awaiting federal sentencing: “The matter is under review. He is currently permitted to sign and participate in activities including games.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2018

Seattle Times sports writer Bob Condotta noted that in addition to injured KJ Wright, fellow linebacker Bobby Wagner showed up on the Seahawks injury report Thursday. It listed Wagner as having a groin injury.

After playing college football for the University of Calfornia, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Kendricks, 27, played for the Eagles from 2012 to 2017 before signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. He was released by the Browns on August 29 after he was charged by federal prosecutors with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud. He pleaded guilty earlier this month.