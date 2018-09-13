Remains found in Enumclaw identified as man who was reported missing in May 2017

SEATTLE — Human remains found in Enumclaw on Sept. 1 have been identified as that of Kristian Burnstad, 33, whose family reported him missing in May 2017, the King County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The remains were found in the 38800 block of 258th Avenue Southeast.

Officers and deputies got a tip that the remains could be linked to a 2017 missing person case. No other information was provided, however.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that the last known sighting of Burnstad was on Feb. 7, 2007, in Enumclaw.

The King County medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death at a later date, the sheriff’s office said.

His parents reported him missing from his home on 258th Avenue S.

Neighbors say he was well liked in the area. Officers had conducted several searches after receiving possible leads. They said at the time that his disappearance was suspicious. They also said then that they believed there are people who know what happened to Kristian but who have not come forward.