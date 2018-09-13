Persons of interest sought in July shooting death of homeless man in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Detectives in Everett are looking for three men in connection with the shooting death of a homeless man in July.

According to Everett Police, surveillance video shows three people walking in the area of 5130 Evergreen Way about 5 a.m. July 28.

The three people passed a homeless man, 47 year-old Charles K. Wall, at which time one of the people walking by turned to Wall and confronted him.

One of the three people walking by shot Wall during the confrontation. He collapsed and died at the scene.

The three suspects ran northbound after the shooting.

One of the suspects appears to be white and was wearing light-colored shorts with a dark sweatshirt, detectives said. The other two appear to be much shorter and were wearing dark clothing.

Everett Police said they did not release details of the shooting death when it happened in July because they were waiting for a cause of death from the medical examiner’s office. Police said they were also pursuing leads and didn’t want to compromise the investigation.

Anyone with information is is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.