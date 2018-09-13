One dead after crash involving taxi at Aurora Ave. and N. 155th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORELINE, Wash. -- One person is dead and two others are hospitalized in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash this morning at Aurora Avenue and N. 155th Street.

The King County Sheriff's Office said one of the vehicles involved is a taxi, and the person who died at the scene, a 62-year-old woman, was a passenger in the taxi. The taxi driver and the driver of the other vehicle involved, both men, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Southbound Aurora Avenue is blocked at its intersection with N. 155th while deputies continue their investigation. Drivers are urged to use I-5 as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we get more information.