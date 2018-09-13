× New Boise law targeting abandoned bikes in public spaces

BOISE, Idaho — Boise city officials have approved an ordinance that will remove bicycles on public bike racks that are left unattended for three days or longer.

The Idaho Press reports the ordinance adopted Tuesday is an effort to free up space on public bike racks.

The new ordinance was proposed by the Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Committee.

A city memo says abandoned bikes often have their wheels, seats and other parts stolen and can take up space on bike racks “indefinitely” and waste space available for other users.

Under the ordinance, a bicycle, e-bike or e-scooter will be considered abandoned after it is left in a public place for 72 hours or longer after it is tagged with a notice of attention to abate.

The ordinance also allows to city to move them if they blocking auto or pedestrian traffic.