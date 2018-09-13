Explosions near Boston damage so many homes ‘you can’t even see the sky’

Please wait for video to load

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Emergency crews are responding to what they believe is a series of gas explosions that have damaged homes across three communities north of Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said they have 39 confirms homes on fires in Lawrence and Andover. They believe that number will grow. Solomon, who’s in Lawrence, says there are so many fires “you can’t even see the sky.”

Updated plotting of confirmed fires and explosions by MSP Watch Center. 39 locations confirmed thus far. Number will grow. New responses ongoing. Reminder: all residents of Lawrence/Andover/N Andover who have Columbia Gas must evacuate, as should anyone else who smells gas. pic.twitter.com/IwD4phgTfu — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

The Eagle-Tribune newspaper in North Andover reports at least one home has been demolished and several others have caught fire amid a problem with a gas line that feeds homes in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.

“Residents in the affected towns of Lawrence/North Andover/Andover who have gas service from Columbia Gas should evacuate their homes immediately if they have not already done so,” Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter. “Gas lines are currently being depressurized by the company it will take some time.”

MEMA staff are en route to support #Lawrence, #Andover, and #NorthAndover with multiple fires and possible gas line over-pressurization The State Fire Mobilization Plan has been activated for 4 structural fire task forces for mutual aid assistance from other parts of the state. — MEMA (@MassEMA) September 13, 2018

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque told The Eagle-Tribune that he’s “never seen anything like this.”

The newspaper reported that some neighborhoods were being evacuated.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.