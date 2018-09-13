Deadly crash involving septic truck blocks US 2 near Monroe

Posted 9:16 AM, September 13, 2018, by

MONROE, Wash. — A deadly crash blocked US Highway 2 Thursday morning just west of Monroe.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper H. Axtman, the crash happened around 8:00 a.m.

Few details were immediately available, but Axtman said the crash involved a septic tanker truck and a passenger car.

Transportation officials said both directions of US 2 were closed for the investigation — to the west at Roosevelt Rd. and to the east at Freylands Blvd.

It was unclear when the highway would reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.