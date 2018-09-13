Deadly crash involving septic truck blocks US 2 near Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — A deadly crash blocked US Highway 2 Thursday morning just west of Monroe.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper H. Axtman, the crash happened around 8:00 a.m.
Few details were immediately available, but Axtman said the crash involved a septic tanker truck and a passenger car.
Transportation officials said both directions of US 2 were closed for the investigation — to the west at Roosevelt Rd. and to the east at Freylands Blvd.
It was unclear when the highway would reopen.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
47.900695 -122.036761