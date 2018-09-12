Wendy’s is giving away free cheeseburgers every day in September

Wendy’s is giving away burgers every day for the rest of September in honor of National Cheeseburger Day.
With the annual celebration on Sept. 18, the fast-food restaurant is encouraging customers to grab a free burger by making a purchase of anything else on the menu.
In order to be eligible for one free Dave’s Single per day, customers have to order using the Wendy’s app.
Never tasted a Dave’s Single? The Wendy’s sandwich comes with a quarter-pound of fresh beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun.
The deal is good at all Wendy’s restaurants across the country.
Wendy’s was found 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus Ohio.