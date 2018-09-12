HOW SWEEP IT IS! Storm brushes aside Mystics to win third WNBA championship

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Breanna Stewart led the Seattle Storm to their third WNBA title Wednesday night, scoring 30 points in a 98-82 victory over the Washington Mystics in Game 3 of the best-of-five series.

Stewart was the league MVP and was selected the Finals MVP after averaging 25.6 points in the three games. She scored 17 points in the first half as the Storm raced to a 47-30 lead.

The Storm did it on the strength of its young core of players, as Natasha Howard led the way with 29 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks, and Stewart had 28 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Sue Bird represented the old guard beautifully, with nine assists to go with 10 points.

Bird was also a member of Seattle’s championship teams in 2004 and 2010.

“It doesn’t feel real yet honestly,” Stewart said on the court in the aftermath. “I think that what we did with this team for the last four months – we had a goal, and that was to win a championship.”

It was a fitting end to a stellar season for Seattle, which won 13 of its final 15 games and got a first-round bye in the playoffs thanks to being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

For Bird, its the third title of her illustrious career – and, not coincidentally, the third for the franchise as well. Seattle beat Connecticut in three games in 2004, then swept Atlanta in three games in 2010.

“You just never know when you’re going to be back,” Bird said. “You’re going to make me cry. I never thought I’d be back.”

TIP-INS

The location, George Mason University, marked the third arena Washington has called home this season and the second in the playoffs. … Washington starting center LaToya Sanders sprained her left ankle diving for a loose ball in the third quarter. She was carried to the locker room and did not return. … Among those in attendance were Washington Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal, University of Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma, University of Maryland coach Brenda Frese and Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice.