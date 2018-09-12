Apple Watch now knows when you’ve fallen and can’t get up

Fall is a time for cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes and new iPhones.

Apple’s annual September press conference kicked off on Wednesday at the Steve Jobs Theater on its circular Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

The company unveiled an upgrade to its 3-year-old smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 4 now has a 30% larger edge-to-edge display. With curved corners, it’s also slightly thinner, has more reliable reception and two times faster, thanks to a new processor.

The dial on the side, called the digital crown, now has haptic feedback to feel vibrations. (This feature was previously only available via the screen).

It can also detect when you fall by calculating wrist trajectory and other movements and send that data to an emergency contact. The latest wearable also touts a built-in (and FDA-approved) EKG to help diagnose heart diseases and other conditions. The company says it’s the first EKG available over the counter.

The company is also expected to unveil new iPhones. It will likely share the dates for upcoming software updates, such as iOS 12 and Mac OS Mojave, and possibly share news about AirPods, its AirPower charging pad, and the iPad Pro line.

Last September, the company unveiled the $999 iPhone X. Now it is expected to roll out some of that device’s signature design features to other iPhones, such as edge-to-edge screens, face detection, and no home button. Look for a larger device, possibly called the iPhone XS Max, a slightly updated flagship device possibly called the iPhone XS, and less expensive versions in new colors.

New iPhones typically go on sale late September.

CEO Tim Cook and other executives announced the latest Apple hardware updates in front of a packed room of media members, analysts, special guests and employees. It is the second event held in the Steve Jobs Theater, a 1,000 seat underground venue topped with a 20-foot high glass lobby and a metallic carbon-fiber roof.

We are updating this article live with the latest details and photos for all of Apple’s news.