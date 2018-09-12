× A title for Tacoma: Help choose the new name for Sounders 2 soccer team

TACOMA — It’s time for Tacoma’s soccer team to get a Tacoma name.

Seattle Sounders FC 2 is taking fan submissions to help them give the USL club a new name — fitting for a team that plays at Cheney Stadium in the South Sound.

Submissions will be accepted here through Sept. 30:

“The campaign aims to engage the South Sound soccer community and offer them a voice in the initial rebrand conversations of their newest professional sports franchise. The public may submit their ideas for the new team name and provide their inspirations behind the ideas. A small review committee, comprised of Sounders FC and Tacoma enthusiasts, will provide feedback on the submissions and Sounders FC and the Tacoma Rainiers will jointly review the submissions and use them to investigate a potential Tacoma-specific rebrand.”

In late 2017, Seattle Sounders FC and the Tacoma Rainiers announced that the team’s previously announced transition to Tacoma was speeding up. That meant Sounders FC 2 could play at Cheney Stadium while a new 5,000-seat facility is built.