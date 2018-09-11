Will Bruin of the Seattle Sounders FC talks health ahead of upcoming Rave Green Run in Tukwila

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for something to do this weekend with family and friends, consider the Rave Green Run . This Saturday, September 15th the Rave Foundation is hosting the 5-K run in Tukwila. It's a family friendly event for all ages that benefits the Rave Foundation. The organization is the charitable arm of the Seattle Sounders FC and invests in the local community using soccer to empower kids and enhance their lives.

Sounders Forward, Will Bruin says it's important for him to stay healthy for his sport and is encouraging people to join in the Rave Green Run to kick start their own health. Bruin says with the nice weather in the Pacific Northwest, there are lots of great opportunities to get outside and have a healthy lifestyle. In the off-season, Bruin says he enjoys riding bikes or visiting the weight room.

Thanks to CHI Franciscan Health , about 100 kids from Tukwila will be running in this year's Rave Green Run for free.