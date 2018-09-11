State Patrol issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for 17-year-old Seattle student

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol on Tuesday night issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory alert for a 17-year-old Seattle student who did not return home from school Tuesday.

William “Billy” Victory, 17, usually arrives home between 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., his mother, Erica Burke, told police. But he had not come home Tuesday.

Victory was last seen at about 6:55 a.m. Tuesday when he was dropped off at Chief Sealth High School. The school reported he had skipped his 5th and 6th period classes.

“Victory has previously been on suicide watch and he has gone missing in the past,” the EMPA listing said. “Victory has history of bipolar disorder, Aspergers, anxiety, depression, self harm, and possible substance abuse.”

Authorities said Victory has been known to hang around the area of Chief Sealth High School, local parks, and the Westwood Village area.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-9, 220 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair in a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Burke” written on the chest, red and black vest, blue jeans and carrying a black satchel.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.