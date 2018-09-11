Iowa mother tied up three children to ‘control them,’ police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother is facing a child endangerment charge after police say she tied her three children up as a way to control them.

Jessica Henderson, 38, was arrested Saturday.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the investigation began last week when officers were called to River Woods Elementary. The principal at the school told investigators someone provided pictures of Henderson’s three children – ages 9, 5, and 4 – tied up on the kitchen floor.

The three children were immediately removed from the home and checked out at the hospital before being placed in the care of the Department of Human Services.

The criminal complaint in the case says the incident referenced in the photos happened on March 22nd. The complaint claims Henderson created a substantial risk to her children’s “physical, mental or emotional health or safety by tying them up as a means to control them.”

Henderson has bonded out of jail. She has waived her preliminary hearing and is scheduled to be arraigned on October 22nd.