Fire burns 2 waterfront homes on Vashon Island

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — Fire burned two waterfront homes early Tuesday morning on Vashon Island.

Firefighters were called just after 2:00 a.m. to Sunset Road SW and Robinwood Road SW — that’s along the west side of the island.

The scene was difficult for firefighters to access because of narrow roads in the neighborhood and the fire extending to nearby brush.

Tacoma firefighters used a fire boat to help knock down the flames from the water.

Both homes were destroyed but nobody was hurt, according to Vashon Fire and Rescue Asst. Chief Bob Larsen.

Aerial images from Q13 News showed smoke still billowing from the scene at 7:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No further details have been released.