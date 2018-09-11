Auburn Police ID suspects who stole from store while clerk suffered medical emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- The teens who walked in and out of a convenience store multiple times to steal money and items while a store clerk was passed out and suffering from a medical emergency have been identified, Auburn Police said.

Police said they have also identified the adult who was in the store when the clerk first fell to the ground and failed to call 911.

The clerk is in critical condition and in a medically induced coma after the caught-on-camera incident, which happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday at the Shell station on Auburn Way S.

The video shows one of the teenagers grabbed a pepperoni stick and began eating it soon after walking in, then he grabbed another and gave it to the other teen.

The adult then approached the counter to buy something, and it appears the clerk charged him for the pepperoni sticks.

An argument ensued, and one of the teenagers handed the clerk a dollar. The clerk got visibly upset, but then stumbled into a display and collapsed.

That's when one of the teens reached down and took the dollar back from the clerk, while the adult left the store.

The two teenagers went back and forth into the store to steal merchandise and all the money from the cash register, never stopping to dial 911, police said. About three minutes later, another customer came in and called 911.

Police have not released the adult's name or said whether he will be charged with a crime. It's unclear what charges, if any, the teenagers will face in connection with the incident.