Troopers start 5-day emphasis patrol targeting HOV lane violators

SEATTLE — Troopers across Puget Sound are on the lookout for HOV lane violators during a tri-county emphasis Sept. 10-14, 2018.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 14 motorcycle troopers will be on local freeways in north Pierce County, King County and south Snohomish County. The violation comes with a $136 fine.

As you can imagine, high occupancy vehicle lane violators are one of the most frequent complaints WSP receives:

“WSDOT’s central Puget Sound high occupancy vehicle lanes are designed to provide faster and more reliable options for travelers who rideshare through carpool, vanpool or public transit. The HOV system also enhances the efficient operation of the entire freeway network by moving more people in fewer vehicles. WSDOT reminds travelers that HOV violators disrupt the overall function of the HOV system on our roadways, thereby increasing the cost of transit that operate within HOV lanes. WSDOT also will display messages about the emphasis patrol on the Variable Message System highway signs.”

There were more than 11,000 violators each in 2016 and 2017 — and more than 400 of them are repeat offenders.

So far in 2018, troopers have contacted more than 9,100 drivers — with 226 of them being repeat offenders.

Why isn’t this “passenger” blinking?! 😂 the driver was stopped for HOV violation NB I-405 at SR-527 today. pic.twitter.com/3B6upIs1BI — Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) July 12, 2018

This is a good time to remind drivers that camping in the left lane is also illegal and carries a fine. Don’t do it!