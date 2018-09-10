Officers fatally shoot robbery suspect at Spanaway Walmart

SPANAWAY, Wash. -- A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting at the Walmart in Spanaway.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says just before 2 a.m. Monday, an armed man wearing camo robbed cashiers at the Walmart on Mountain Highway. The man then walked around the store.
The Sheriff's department says a deputy arrived just as the suspect was leaving the store. The man refused to show his hands and then charged at the deputy and two deputies opened fire on the suspect. The suspect then ran into nearby woods.
The Sheriff's department says the suspect was found dead near the Shell gas station nearby with a gun in his hand and cash in his pockets. The Sheriff's department says the suspect is an unidentified white man believed to be in his 30's.