CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Centralia school district announced Monday night that it had reached a tentative agreement with striking teachers and that classes for grades 1-12 will start on Wednesday.

Cnetral School District 401 said details of its agreement with the Centralia Education Association will be made public after CEA members ratify the tentative contract agreement on Tuesday.

Centralia teachers have been on strike since last Tuesday, Sept. 4.