Seattle man pleads guilty in federal court to cyberstalking

SEATTLE (AP) — Department of Justice officials say a former Seattle information technology worker has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking which included sending death threats.

The Justice Department says 38-year-old Joel Kurzynski pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of the crime in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

Sentencing was set for Dec. 7.

The Justice Department says starting in March 2017 Kurzynski cyberstalked and made threats online against two people he knew in Washington state.

“According to admissions made in connection with his plea, Kurzynski engaged in an extensive and rapidly escalating cyberstalking campaign that targeted two individuals known to him. The online campaign involved — among other things — death threats, body shaming, and hate speech,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Justice Department officials say Kurzynski orchestrated spam phone calls, created fake dating profiles portraying a victim as seeking underage relationships and made death threats.

Officials say Kurzynski also portrayed a journalist claiming there would be an article related to sexual misconduct allegations and that he registered another victim for numerous weight loss and suicide prevention programs and sent death threats.