Oklahoma woman wakes up to coyote in bedroom

BIXBY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman woke up to a coyote in her bedroom early Sunday morning, according to KOKI.

The woman said she initially thought her cat and dog were fighting, but when she turned on the light in her bedroom she saw a coyote.

She tried to use a golf club to scare the coyote but that did not work, according to KOKI. The woman called police and animal control officers removed the animal without further incident and released it in the woods.

The woman believes the coyote came through the back door while chasing her cat.