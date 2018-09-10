Federal Way apartment complex fire displaces about 20 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A fire at an apartment complex in Federal Way had about 20 people scrambling to find another place to stay on Sunday.

The fire started Sunday afternoon in the attic of an apartment on 21st Avenue SW. No one was injured, but firefighters said about 20 people are displaced. High winds helped the fire spread rapidly to the roof.

Residents told Q13 it was hard to watch their building burn, but they're thankful no one was hurt. He was told he had to leave without his cat, because there was no time.

"The flames shot up there," he said.

Thankfully, his cat was OK, but he and his girlfriend were forced to spend date night making lodging arrangements.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.